Russian squad of biathletes for 2022 Olympics to be announced on January 17

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) will announce its final squad of athletes for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing on January 17, RBU President Viktor Maigurov said on Tuesday.

"We have made a decision to announce the roster [of the Russian biathlon team] at a joint conference with [President of the Russian Olympic Committee] Stanislav Pozdnyakov on January 17," Maigurov told journalists.

The RBU chief also said that are capable of winning at least two Olympic medals at the upcoming Winter Games in China.

"I have repeatedly stated that we have no super plans," Maigurov said. "Our athletes will be fighting for medals in each race."

"Taking into account our results over the past four years I would be glad to see two [Olympic] medals, including one gold. However, I am sure that we can win more," the RBU head added.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.