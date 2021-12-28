Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk wins world title in women’s rapid chess

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Alexandra Kostenyuk has won the world title in women’s rapid chess. The tournament is underway in Warsaw.

In the final, 11th round Kostenyk, playing black, drew a game against fellow Russian Yekaterina Lagno. In eleven rounds, Kostenyk scored nine points. Her nearest rivals, with 7.5 points each behind the final round, have lost chances of catching up.

Kostenyuk has won the first world rapid chess title in her career. Previously, she placed second thrice - in 2012, 2014 and 2016.