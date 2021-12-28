Sports to serve as new friendship bridge in Russia-China relations, says Chinese official

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The sphere of sports will serve as a new bridge of friendship and cooperation between the people of Russia and China, a high-ranking Chinese politician said on Tuesday.

"The leaders of our countries have already declared the next two years as the years of cooperation in the sphere of sports and physical culture," President of the Chinese side of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development, Vice Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Xia Baolong said at the 13th plenary session of the bilateral committee on Tuesday.

"Our Committee’s plan of work includes a series of sports events, such as a festival of martial arts and a carnival of sports," he said. "I am sure that sports will serve as a new bridge of friendship between our countries."

The Chinese official particularly noted the importance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s planned participation in the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

"In February of next year, as we know, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to China and will participate in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Thus, President Putin will become the first leader of a major global power to visit China since the outbreak of the pandemic," he said.

"The heads of our states will conduct their first face-to-face meeting in two years during which a detailed exchange of opinions will be held and an important political document will be approved," he said.

The Chinese politician added that in view of Putin’s official visit to Beijing, Russian and Chinese brother and sister cities, as well as higher education establishments, "should organize various events dedicated to the Winter Olympic Games as well as the Chinese-Russian friendship to form a favorable background for the meeting between the leaders of two countries."

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.