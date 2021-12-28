Russia’s Olympic figure skating Champ Soloviev discharged from Moscow hospital

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia’s 2014 Olympics Figure Skating Champion Dmitry Soloviev, who was beaten up earlier this month, has been discharged from a hospital in Moscow, his manager Yelena Bolotova told TASS on Tuesday.

The figure skater was beaten up outside a karaoke club in downtown Moscow on December 21. The athlete was immediately hospitalized following the attack. A TASS source specified later that the fight was sparked as a result of a personal conflict.

"Soloviev has been discharged," Bolotova told TASS.

Last week Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ruled to place in custody two men, suspected of beating up Soloviev.

Soloviev, 32, is the gold medal winner of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in the team competition (Ice Dancing in pair with Yekaterina Bobrova) and he is the silver medal winner of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang (in pair with Bobrova in the team competition). He is also the 2013 World bronze medalist in ice dancing in pair with Yekaterina Bobrova.