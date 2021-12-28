Russian official says states boycotting 2022 Olympics must be stripped of national flags

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. National teams of countries, which back the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in China, should be stripped of their national regalia, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Tuesday.

"Boycotts pose an invariable defeat to everyone," Chernyshenko, who oversees sports, culture and tourism in the Russian government, said. "The US Department of State is playing its card again, brushing off the dust and resorting to cliches, which were employed at previous Olympics."

The Russian deputy premier noted the lack of broad support for the boycott on behalf of the participants which should change the opinion of those initiating it.

"It will help to cool off the hotheads from their incessant drive to stage boycotts because they are inflicting harm on their own athletes as well," Chernyshenko noted. "All those who are boycotting must be stripped of their national regalia, including the flag, anthem and other things."

On December 6, Washington announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, saying that no US officials would attend the Games. The Biden administration later informed its allies and partners overseas of the move, leaving them the right to decide for themselves on attending the Beijing Olympics.

Demands for boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics were earlier voiced by politicians from Canada, Norway, and the United States as well as by representatives of about 200 human rights organizations around the globe over China’s alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang autonomous region.

In response, China slammed the US decision as a political ploy that ran counter to the Olympic Charter and vowed to take retaliatory measures. Australia and Japan joined the US diplomatic boycott of the Games. New Zealand, in turn, said that its officials would not travel to Beijing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.