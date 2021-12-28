Russia must submit its bid to host 2036 Summer Olympic Games, says deputy premier

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia must definitely submit its bid to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2036, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Tuesday.

"I believe that we definitely must bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games," Chernyshenko, who oversees sports, culture, and tourism in the Russian government, said.

"We need to make a choice [of the hosting city] as we have several world-class cities, which are capable of hosting the Games and they are Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Vladivostok," he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in August that Russia eyed the possibility of organizing the 2036 Summer Olympic Games and several cities have already prepared bids. Russia’s top diplomat said at that time that the country’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg and the city of Kazan have their bids ready for organizing the Olympics in 2036.

Vladivostok Mayor Konstantin Shestakov stated in September that Russia’s Far Eastern port city was planning on submitting a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games.

The Russian capital of Moscow hosted the Summer Olympic Games in 1980 and the country’s southern resort city of Sochi hosted the Winter Olympics in 2014.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo were held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Following the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024, while Los Angeles will have the Games in 2028. At the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) Session in Tokyo last summer, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.