Russia opens 10 training camps for athletes ahead of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Ten training camps were opened in Russia for national athletes ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing considering the climate in China, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Tuesday.

"Taking into account the climate [in China] and time difference we have opened ten training camps for preparations of our athletes," he said. "I am sure that our athletes will demonstrate their utmost and hope to see them stepping on the pedestal on numerous occasions."

"Preparations for the Olympic Games are at full steam now and we are in the final stage," he continued. "We have already approved an extended roster of the Olympic team and it includes 600 people. Russia has already secured 218 Olympic licenses out of 261 possible."

"In regard to the Paralympic Games, we have already secured 49 licenses and it is still possible that the number of our Paralympians would increase," Chernyshenko added.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.