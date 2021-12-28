Over 85% of Russian Olympic team vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of 2022 Games in China

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Over 85% of Russian athletes bound for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Tuesday.

"We are paying a particular attention to anti-COVID measures and testing," Chernyshenko said. "Our figure of vaccinated athletes is high and it exceeds 85%."

"According to my order, all [Russian sports] federations must complete the process of [anti-COVID] vaccination among athletes, coaches and assist personnel by the end of the year," he added.

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games announced to TASS on October 4 that athletes inoculated with Russian-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines would be allowed to participate in the 2022 Winter Games.

Russia has so far registered five COVID-19 vaccines. They are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N created by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology and CoviVac from the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products.

Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and CoviVac are two-dose shots, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.