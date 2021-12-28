Anti-doping fight is still a top priority for Russian sports, says minister

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. One of the Russian Sports Ministry’s top priorities is the fight against violations of anti-doping regulations, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Tuesday.

"The fight against doping is one of the top priorities for us," Matytsin told journalists. "Our target is to build an interior system of clean sports."

"We are organizing educational events and also resort to severe administrative measures," the minister continued. "Our work in the fight against doping has been recognized as one of the leading in the world."

Last week, Matytsin stated that the ministry’s main task for the upcoming year is the international membership reinstatement of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.