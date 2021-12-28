Russia defeats Switzerland at IIHF Junior Ice Hockey World Championship

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian national team defeated Switzerland 4:2 during the IIHF Junior Ice Hockey World Championship in Canada’s Red Deer.

The goals were scored by Danila Yurov (8th minute), Dmitry Zlodeyev (16), Pavel Tyutnev (18), Matvey Michkov (52). Attilio Biasca (19) and Fabian Ritzmann (59) scored two points for Switzerland.

This is Russia’s first victory at the tournament; the Russian team currently has three points after two matches. In the next match, Russia will face Slovakia on December 30.