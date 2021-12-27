ROC president says sure common sense will win upper hand in WADA-RUSADA dispute

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. President of the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS on Monday he is convinced that common sense will ultimately win the upper hand in the dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

"These sanctions have no direct relation to athletes and coaches. This is a dispute between WADA and RUSADA about the interpretation of laboratory data. I am sure common sense will win the upper hand in the long run," Pozdnyakov said.

"Many international sports federations are waiting for these sanctions to be lifted - everybody knows how we can organize events. Many consider it an honor to hold competitions in Russia. So, these sanctions are indirectly imposed on other sports organizations as well. In the meantime, we will hold the volleyball world championship in Russia next year," he added.

In early June, RUSADA received WADA’s roadmap for reinstating its compliance status. The plan is to be implemented by mid-December 2022.