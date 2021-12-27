Moscow should expect to host Olympics in near future — Russian Olympic chief

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Moscow should expect to hold the Olympic Games in the near future, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS on Monday.

Russia hosted the Winter Olympic Games once - in 2014 in Sochi, while the 1980 Summer Olympics were held in Moscow.

"It is necessary to expect this. To date, the approach of the International Olympic Committee to the formation of certain applications has altered. The colleagues are moving forward with reducing the associated costs of the Games. Firstly, applications will be submitted where the infrastructure necessary for the Games already exists, in this regard, Russia is one of the priority areas," Pozdnyakov noted.

"Over the past 10-20 years, our country has moved much further in increasing the quantity and quality of sports infrastructure for almost all sports. Although there are a number of disciplines where problems remain, but this is rather an exception to the rule. In the 1990s, we had a base in Novogorsk and half-destroyed in the lake Krugloe, and now there are construction projects everywhere," the ROC president added.