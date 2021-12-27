Russia kicks off 2022 Junior Ice Hockey World Championship with 3-6 defeat to Sweden

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian national team started the 2022 IIHF Junior Ice Hockey World Championship in Canada with 3-6 defeat to the Swedish squad.

The goals for the Russian side during the match in Red Deer, in the province of Alberta, were scored by Fyodor Svechkov (37th minute) and Matvei Michkov (45th and 46th minutes).

The soring players for the Swedish team in the match against Russia were Oskar Olausson 6th minute), Simon Edvinsson (28th minute), Emil Andrae (35th minute), Alexander Holtz (44th minute), Theodor Niederbach 52nd minute) and Daniel Ljungman (60th minute).

The 2022 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) is held between December 26, 2021 and January 5, 2022. The tournament is hosted by Canada’s Edmonton and Red Deer.

Russia is playing in Group B with Sweden, the United States, Slovakia and Switzerland. Group A brought together the teams from Finland, Canada, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany.

The Russian team is scheduled to play its next match at the championship against the squad from Switzerland on December 27.