MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Kamila Valiyeva, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova joined Team Russia for 2022 European Figure Skating Championships, Russia’s Figure Skating Federation said in a statement.

They finished in the first, second and third places, respectively, at the Russian national championships in St. Petersburg.

The European championships will take place in Tallin from January 10-16.