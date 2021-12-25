Valieva becomes Russian figure skating champion in women’s singles beating world records

ST. PETERSBURG, December 25. /TASS/. Kamila Valieva won the gold in women’s singles at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championship demonstrating results surpassing the world record in free skate and on the aggregate. The event is hosted by St. Petersburg.

The winner was awarded an aggregate result of 283.48 points (90.38 points for her short program and 193.10 points for free skate). Alexandra Trusova was second (248.65; 74.21+174.44), and Anna Shcherbakova took the bronze (239.56; 81.46+158.10).

Valieva’s results surpass the world record yet they won’t be officially recorded since the International Skating Union (ISU) only registers those records set at competitions under its auspices. The official world records in short program and free skate and on the aggregate (272.71; 90.38+185.29) belong to Valieva and were set at the Sochi Grand Prix stage this November.

All three medalists are being coached by Eteri Tutberidze. The top two winners will skate at the Beijing Olympics. The third contender will be determined by a council of coaches. Earlier, Alexander Gorshkov, president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF), specified that the final makeup of the national team will be determined after the European Championship (January 10-16).

The Russian Championship will conclude with the exhibition gala on December 26.