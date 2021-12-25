Mishina, Galliamov win pairs gold at Russian Figure Skating Championship

ST. PETERSBURG, December 25. /TASS/. Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov won gold medals in pair skating at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championship, which is hosted by St. Petersburg between December 23 and 27.

The winners were awarded an aggregate result of 243.74 points (83.74 points for their short program and 160.00 for free skate). Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovskii were second (239.87; 82.84+157.03), while Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov secured the bronze with an aggregate result of 228.20 points.

Mishina is 20, Galliamov is 22. They have been skating together since 2017. They are the 2021 world champions and the bronze medalists of the 2019 Grand Prix final, as well as the 2019 world junior champions. They have been coached by Tamara Moskvina since 2020.

Boikova and Kozlovskii are also coached by Moskvina. They are the 2020 European champions, the bronze winners of the 2021 World Championship and Russian champions. Tarasova and Morozov won the 2018 Olympic silver in a team event as well as two silver medals at World Championships (2018, 2019), two gold medals at European Championships (2017, 2018) and three gold medals at Russian Championships. Eteri Tutberidze became their coach in the spring of 2021.

The top two pairs demonstrated results surpassing the world record in free skate and on the aggregate. They earned the right to skate at the Beijing Olympics. The third pair to go to the Olympics will be determined by a council of coaches. Earlier, Alexander Gorshkov, president of the Russian Figure Skating Federation (RFSF), specified that the final makeup of the national team will be determined after the European Championship (January 10-16).