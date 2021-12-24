World’s governing ice hockey body cancels U18 Women’s World Championship

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has announced its decision on Friday to cancel women’s youth hockey world championship next year in Sweden due to the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the IIHF statement.

"Following a recommendation by the IIHF Medical Committee due to recent developments in the global COVID-19 epidemiological situation and the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the IIHF Council has decided to cancel all IIHF tournaments that were scheduled to begin in January 2022," the statement from the IIHF reads.

Among the canceled tournaments at the beginning of next year is the "2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship," which was scheduled for January 8-15 in Sweden’s Linkoping and Mjolby.

"Due to league commitments within Sweden during possible postponement dates, it was determined that it will not be possible to move the women’s U18s to a later date," the statement added.

Commenting on today’s decision IIHF President Luc Tardif stated: "It is the consensus of the IIHF Medical Committee that the organizers would not have the capability to manage an outbreak of the virus, especially with the rapid transfer of the Omicron variant that we have seen in the NHL and other leagues."

The IIHFU18 Women’s World Championships are held annually since the first edition in January 2008 (Canada’s Calgary and Alberta). The Russian team is the two-time bronze medal winner of the championships (in 2015 and 2020).

Anders Larsson, chairperson of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association and chairperson of the executive committee for the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship said: "The Swedish Ice Hockey Association, together with the organizing cities Link·ping and Mjolby and Ostergotland's ice hockey association, have looked forward to arranging the championship at home."

"The U18 Women’s World Championship is an important part of strengthening and building ice hockey on the girls' and women's side, but with that said, we have great respect and understanding for the decision based on the pandemic situation in the world," he added.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 278,862,360 people have been infected worldwide and more than 5,404,230 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 249,484,045 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.