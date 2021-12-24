Mark Kondratyuk wins 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championship in men’s singles event

ST. PETERSBURG, December 24. /TASS/. Mark Kondratyuk has won the gold in men’s singles competition on Friday at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championship, which is hosted by Saint Petersburg between December 23 and 27.

The 18-year-old figure skater was awarded by judges an aggregate result of 284.37 points after the short program and free skating, which earned him the top step on the pedestal of medalists.

Mikhail Kolyada took the silver with the result of 283.70 points and Andrey Mozalev took the silver with 278.28 points.

The 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championship in Saint Petersburg is viewed as a qualification tournament for national athletes ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.