NHL’s pullout from 2022 Olympics is ‘a blow’ inflicted upon Russian team, says Kovalchuk

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A refusal of the US-based National Hockey League (NHL) against sending its players to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games was a ‘huge blow’ in regard to the national team of Russia, Ilya Kovalchuk, a general manager of the Russian ice hockey team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, said on Thursday.

The NHL press office announced on December 22 that its players would not be participating in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China. This decision was made "because the League's regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games," according to the statement.

"I have spoken with [Alexander] Ovechkin and the rest of the boys and this was certainly a huge blow delivered upon them," Kovalchuk told journalists.

"We have been preparing for this tournament and all our players, who took part in the Channel One tournament, showed what they are capable of," Kovalchuk stated.

The press service of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) stated on October 8 that Russia’s NHL hockey stars Alexander Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevsky were the first players to enter the roster of their national team for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China.

However, Alexey Zhamnov, the head coach of the Russian national ice hockey team, told journalists on Thursday that the Russian team had become one of the favorites to win the Olympics ice hockey competition in China next year after the NHL barred its players from the upcoming Winter Games.

"If we speak about it, let’s say that we are the reigning [Olympic] champions and this is sports," Zhamnov told a news conference. "Let us recall the final of the Olympics [ice hockey tournament] in South Korea against the German team, which no one expected to see playing in the final.

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national ice hockey team played under the status of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) and eventually won the Olympic gold defeating Germany 4-3 in sudden death overtime of the final match.

"These are the Olympic Games and they are unpredictable," he said. "But we [Russia] become one of the favorites to win the Olympic gold after the NHL pulled out."

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing will run between February 9 and 20. The national ice hockey federations had to announce at least three names of their players before October 8, who were set to travel to China for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Eleven out of 12 national teams (except hosts China) already announced the names of their three selected players.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held between February 4 and 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.