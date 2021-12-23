Russian weightlifter Gairbekov slapped with three-year ban over doping abuse

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian weightlifter Marat Gairbekov, who competes in the under-73 kilograms weight category, has been slapped with a three-year suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, the press office of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) announced in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, Gairbekov’ doping sample tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and his three-year suspension term begins on November 24, 2021.

Gairbekov, 18, is the winner of the 2021 weightlifting championship of the Russian Republic of Dagestan.