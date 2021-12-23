Russian football team closes out 2021 in 34th place on FIFA World Rankings

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian national football team closed this year in 34th place of the FIFA World Ranking, according to the list published by the world’s governing body of football on Thursday.

The Russian squad is holding 34th place with 1,493.42 points. Russia, led by Head Coach Valery Karpin, did not play matches since the previous edition of the international ratings last month.

The Russian national team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they have another chance to qualify for the world’s largest football tournament.

In order to qualify for next year’s championship in Qatar, Russia needs to defeat two of its playoff opponents. Russia’s football team will play against Poland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European playoff semifinals at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The game will take place on March 24, beginning at 20:00 Moscow time.

Belgium remained in the top of the updated international football teams’ ratings list with 1,828.45 points. The Belgian team is followed by Brazil (1,826.35 points) in 2nd place and Reigning World Champions France with 1,786.15 points in 3rd place.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 352 full internationals were played in 2020," the statement from FIFA reads. "Not since 1987 (323 matches) had so few games been played in a calendar year. By contrast, planet football made up for lost time in 2021 with a record breaking 1,116 matches played."

"And while the quantity of games changed radically from one year to the next, the top ranked team in the World Ranking has remained the same!" according to the statement. "For the fourth year in a row, Belgium (1st) end the calendar year in pole position, albeit only just ahead of Brazil (2nd) by 2.1 points. France (3rd) complete the podium for 2021."

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, Brazil, and France are: 4th England (1,755.52 points); 5th Argentina (1,750.51 points); 6th Italy (1,740.77); 7th Spain (1,704.75); 8th Portugal (1,660.25); 9th Denmark (1,654.54) and 10th the Netherlands (1,653.73).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be released on February 10, 2022.