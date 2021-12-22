Russian Premier League reschedules 22nd round matches over 2022 World Cup playoffs

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Russian Premier League announced a decision on Wednesday to reschedule matches of the 22nd round of the national championship next spring in the interests of the country’s national football team, the RPL press office stated.

According to the decision, made at the RPL’s general session on Wednesday, matches of the league’s 22nd round had been moved from March 18-20 to May 3-5.

On November 22, heads of RPL clubs agreed to postpone the 22nd round of the league’s tournament on March 18-20 in the interests of the national football team ahead of its qualifying playoffs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This decision was later approved by the Russian Football Union (RFU).

The Russian national team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they have another chance to qualify for the world’s major football event.