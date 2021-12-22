Aeroflot pledges to transport all Russian athletes to Beijing Olympics - company

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot is ready to meet all needs of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), related to transporting athletes to the Olympic Games in Beijing, the company’s press service has told TASS.

"Aeroflot is a long-term and reliable partner of the Russian Olympic Committee. The air carrier will meet in full the Russian Olympic Committee’s needs of transporting the national team to the Olympic Games in Beijing," the company said.

The ROC reported earlier that Aeroflot’s combined cargo-and-passenger flights, intended to bring Russian athletes to the Olympic Games in Beijing between February 1 and 14, had been cancelled due to Chinese New Year celebrations.

The committee said the problem of the transfer of athletes is now being solved.

The Olympic Games in Beijing will be held on February 4-20.