Russian sports chief says RusAF and RUSADA’s reinstatement is main goal for 2022

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry’s main task for the upcoming year is the international membership reinstatement of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Tuesday.

"Our [Sports Ministry’s] target for the next year is the RusAF and RUSADA’s reinstatement in their rights," Matytsin stated. "It is one of our top priorities and it also includes a legal support of our athletes."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne upheld on December 17, 2020, WADA’s previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The court, however, ruled to cut the previously proposed four-year term of sanctions to the period of two years.

World Athletics and RusAF

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s (the All-Russia Athletics Federation) membership in November 2015 following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibited Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019, its decision to extend the suspension of RusAF’s reinstatement process, based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019, "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

The provisionally suspended senior officials at that time were then-President of RusAF Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several more high-ranking people from the federation for helping to falsify documents, which Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko presented as his excuse for skipping doping tests.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF repaid the fine on August 12, 2020.

On November 17, 2021, the Congress of the global body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, voted to extend a membership suspension term of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) until the Russian side met all of its reinstatement requirements.