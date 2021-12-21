Russia to announce next month team’s final roster for 2022 Paralympics in China

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) will announce the final roster of the national team for the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games before January 17, RPC acting President Pavel Rozhkov said on Tuesday.

"The RPC Executive Board is set to approve the roster of the national team for the [2022] Paralympic Games before January 17," Rozhkov said. "The bulk of the team’s delegation is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on February 25."

"We plan that the maximum number of participating athletes will stand at 75, while the whole delegation will include 190 people," he added.

Para athletes from Russia participated in the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang in the neutral status, dubbed as the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), as the membership of the RPC with the IPC (the International Paralympic Committee) was suspended at that period.

Russia’s so-called ‘neutral’ team of Para athletes brought home from PyeongChang a total of 24 medals, namely eight gold, 10 silver, and six bronze, ranking second in the overall medal count of 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics, after the national team of the United States.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.