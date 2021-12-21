Less than one percent of scheduled sports events in Russia cancelled this year — minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Less than one percent of all scheduled sports events in Russia has been cancelled in 2021 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Tuesday.

"The number of cancelled tournaments in 2021 stands below one percent," Matytsin said. "Last year this figure stood at about 50%"

Numerous sports tournaments were cancelled in Russia in 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. Russia cancelled championships in cross-country skiing, fencing, judo and many other sports.

