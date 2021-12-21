Over $16.3 million spent on Russian athletes’ preparations for 2022 Olympics in China

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Over 1.2 billion rubles (more than $16.3 million) were allocated to provide Russian athletes with the required assistance in their preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Tuesday.

"Preparations of the national team entered the final stage," Matytsin said. "We pay attention to all details of our preparations and Russian athletes continue fighting for Olympic quotas."

"Athletes have been provided with all necessities within the four-year cycle at the sum exceeding 1.2 billion rubles," the sports minister added.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.