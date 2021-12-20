Russia’s Kamaz aims for successful performance of new truck at 2022 Dakar Rally

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Among one of the most important tasks for Russia’s Kamaz-Master Team at the upcoming 2022 Dakar Rally is to test one of its newest vehicles, Vladimir Chagin, the head of the Team Kamaz-Master, said on Monday.

"One of the most important tasks at the upcoming Dakar is to present a new model of the [Kamaz] truck," who is seven-time winner of Dakar Rally in truck racing category and nicknamed 'The Tsar,' told a news briefing.

"We are all aware of what the top executive management of our factory, the authorities of the republic, the country, as well as our fans and partners, are waiting from us," Chagin said.

"We want to make happy all of our fans at the dawn of the next year with our successful performance and will be doing everything possible to see it come true," he added.

The 44th edition of the Dakar Rally will be held across the territory of Saudi Arabia between January 2 and 14, 2022 and consisted of 12 stages.

Since late 1990s, the Kamaz Master team dominated the truck category in the Dakar racing series, winning a record number of 18 prestigious rally raids.