Russia’s swimmers win another gold at 2021 World Swimming Championships

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. A team of Russian swimmers won gold on Monday in men’s combined 4x50 meter relay at the 2021 FINA (the International Swimming Federation) World Swimming Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

The team of Kliment Kolesnikov, Kirill Strelnikov, Andrey Minakov and Vladimir Morozov cleared the distance in 1 minute 30.51 seconds to take the gold.

The team of swimmers from the United States, who are Shaine Casas, Nic Fink, Tom Shields and Ryan Held, showed the same result to share the gold of the tournament with Russia.

The bronze went to the Italian team of swimmers, who clocked the results of 1 minute 30.78 seconds, and they were Lorenzo Mora, Nicolo Martinenghi, Matteo Rivolta and Lorenzo Zazzeri.

The 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25 meter) is held this year between December 16 and 21 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Due to current sanctions against Russian sports, imposed last year, the team of Russian swimmers in Abu Dhabi is participating under the flag of the Russian Swimming Federation (RSF).