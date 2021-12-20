Russian national football team’s ex-coach Cherchesov in charge of Hungary’s Ferencvaros FC

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Stanislav Cherchesov, a former head coach of the Russian national football team, has signed a contract to manage Hungary’s Ferencvaros FC, the club’s press office announced on Monday.

The 58-year-old specialist from Russia replaced in this post Austria’s Peter Stoger, who has been at the helm of the club since June 2021.

Led by Cherchesov, the Russian national football team managed to reach the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup advancing with a win over the Spanish team in the Round of 16 and then losing on a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals to Croatia, who eventually went on to the final of the world championship in Russia.