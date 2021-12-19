FINA reports WADA backing to host 2022 World Swimming Championships in Kazan

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has granted the International Swimming Federation (FINA) the permission to stage next year’s World Swimming Championships (25m) in Kazan, FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said on Monday.

Kazan secured the hosting rights on July 17, 2017. Prior to the Championships, Kazan will also host the 2022 World Aquatics Convention.

As part of a series of sanctions handed out by WADA and partially upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in December 2020, Russia will be unable to stage World Championships until December 17, 2022. With the two-year ban scheduled to end just one day before the World Swimming Championships is due to start, the FINA president addressed WADA to ensure the event could go ahead as planned.

"We communicated with WADA, asked them about this time and they don’t see any problem," he said.

The World Swimming Championships will be held from 17-22 December 2022 in Kazan.