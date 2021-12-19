Finland beats Russian ice hockey team to grab Channel One Cup

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s national ice hockey team has been defeated by the Finnish team 2:3 in the final match of the 2021 Channel One Cup, the second stage of the Euro Hockey Tour.

The match was played at Moscow’s CSKA Arena on Sunday.

The goals were scored by Waltteri Merela (19th minute) and Sakari Maninen (45th and 65th minutes) for Finland and Artyom Minulin (36th minute) and Vyacheslav Voinov (57th minute) for Russia.

The Finnish team won the Channel One trophy for the second time in history. Their previous win was in 2009.

It was the first lost game for the Russian team in four matches. With three wins in four matches, the Russian team took the second place. Canada is third with one win in three games and the Czech Republic is fourth with no wins.

Euro Hockey Tour has been held in its current format annually since 1996. Each of its permanent participants, Russia, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Sweden, organize one stage. The Channel One Cup has also been held annually since 2006.