This year’s ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Osaka canceled

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) announced the cancellation of its ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2021/22, the ISU press office reported on Friday.

The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final was initially scheduled to be hosted by Japan’s Osaka on December 9-12. On December 2, it was reported that the final would not take place on time, since Japan closed its borders on November 30 to all foreign visitors over the global spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. The ISU considered the possibility of postponing the date of the Grand Prix final to the end of the season.

The squad of Russian national figure skaters, who qualified for the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Osaka this month included: Mikhail Kolyada (men’s singles); Kamila Valiyeva, Anna Shcherbakova, Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva, Maya Khromykh and Alyona Kostornaia (ladies’ singles); Anastasia Mishina/Alexander Gallyamov, Yevgeniya Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov; Alexandra Boikova/Dmitry Kozlovsky; Daria Pavlyuchenko/Denis Khodykin (pairs); and Viktoria Sinitsyna/Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance).