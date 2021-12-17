Italian football manager Vanoli inks contract till 2023 with FC Spartak Moscow

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Italian football manager Paolo Vanoli has signed a contract with FC Spartak Moscow, the club said in a statement.

On Wednesday, FC Spartak Moscow announced the departure of its Portuguese head coach Rui Vitoria.

The contract with Vanoli, 49, will be in effect until the end of the 2022-2023 season, and the club will be able to extend it for another season.

Earlier, Vanoli was part of Antonio Conte’s coaching staff for Italy’s national football team, he also worked with England’s Chelsea FC and Italy’s FC Inter Milan.

FC Spartak Moscow is 9th after 18 rounds of the current 2021/2022 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL), having gained 23 points. The club topped Group C in the UEFA Europa League, entering the round of 16.