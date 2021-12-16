Russia to share group with Iceland, Israel and Albania in UEFA Nations League

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Russian football team will play against Iceland, Israel and Spain in Group 2 of League B during 2022/2023 season of the UEFA Nations League, according to the drawing ceremony held in Switzerland’s Nyon on Thursday.

The 2022/2023 season will be the third overall edition of the UEFA Nations League. In the previous two seasons, Russia also played in League B.

The group stage of the UEFA Nations League will be held on June 2-8, June 8-14 and September 22-27. The Russian team’s schedule will be known later.

The Nations League is a new biennial football tournament for men’s national teams of all the 55-member states of the European governing football body, UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations). The tournament is aimed at replacing international friendly football fixtures, which sports experts often deemed to be useless.

Its format was adopted at the UEFA Congress in Astana on March 27, 2014. The tournament’s participants have been divided into four divisions or Leagues, namely from League A, which enlists the strongest teams, to League D.