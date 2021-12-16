Team Russia defeats Sweden in Channel One Cup hockey game

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Team Russia has defeated Sweden 1:0 on its home soil in the second match of the Channel One Cup on Thursday.

Vyacheslav Voynov netted the goal on the 48th minute. Keeping goal for Russia was Ivan Fedorov.

The Russian team played its second match in the uniform designed to resemble that of the Russian national team in 1956, when it made its debut at the Olympic Games and grabbed two gold medals. December 22 will mark the 75th anniversary of Russian hockey. The next game of the Russian national team will be on December 18 when it will play the Czech team.