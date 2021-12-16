Russian swimmers take gold at 2021 World Swimming Championships in men’s relay

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A team of Russian swimmers won gold on Thursday in men’s 4x100 freestyle event at the 2021 FINA (the International Swimming Federation) World Swimming Championships in the United Arab Emirates.

The squad of Russian swimmers, consisting of Kliment Kolesnikov, Andrey Minakov, Vladislav Grinyov and Alexander Shchegolyov clocked an aggregate time of 3 minutes 3.45 seconds to win the gold.

The 15th edition of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25 meter) is held this year between December 16 and 21 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.