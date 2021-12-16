Italian football coach Vanoli is in charge of Russia’s Spartak Moscow FC, says agent

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Italian manager Paolo Vanoli signed a contract on Thursday to serve as the head coach of the Russian Premier League’s (RPL) club Spartak Moscow, his agent Andrea D’Amico told TASS.

Spartak FC’s press office announced on Wednesday that the club parted its ways with Rui Vitoria, the Portuguese head coach of the Russian football club.

On May 24, Spartak Moscow FC’s press office announced that the club signed a contract with Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria, 51, for a two-year period.

Spartak Moscow FC is currently ranked 9th after 18 rounds of the current 2021/2022 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL) having chalked up 23 points.