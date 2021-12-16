Russian lawmakers greenlight Fan-ID initiative for national football fans

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of the country’s parliament, passed in its 2nd reading on Thursday a draft law on the introduction of Fan-IDs, which are required for football fans to attend matches.

The bill was passed with an amendment correcting the date of the new regulation’s introduction, which now stands at June 1, 2022.

Russia’s Fan-ID was successfully tested during the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, as well as during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and earned high marks from the world’s governing football body of FIFA. The Fan-ID system was also in place during matches of the 202 UEFA Euro Cup in St. Petersburg last summer.

A Fan-ID holder was allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of global football tournaments. Fan-IDs were obligatory, in addition to purchased tickets, in order to attend football matches.