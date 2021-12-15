Decision on foreign players’ quota in Russian football clubs is expected in early 2022

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. A decision in regard to a number of foreign footballers allowed to play for Russian Premier League (RPL) will be made early next year, Alexander Dyukov, the president of the Russian Football Federation (RFU), said on Wednesday.

RPL President Ashot Khachaturyants stated late last month that the issue on a limit of foreign athletes playing for Russian football clubs needed to be solved.

"We haven’t discussed the issue of the limit today," Dyukov told journalists after the RFU Executive Board’s meeting. "We are currently in talks with the Sports Ministry and hope that the decision in this regard would be made at the beginning of next year," the RFU chief added.

The RPL is currently exploiting the ‘8+17’ format in regard to foreign players, who are also referred to as ‘legionnaires.’ The ‘8+17’ formula was introduced in 2019 and means that each RPL club can include not more than eight foreign players in the extended roster before the season.

This regulation also means that instead of a limit on the legionnaires’ number playing on the field at the same time, the figure must be stipulated by a roster application from each football club prior to the season.

The limit on the number of legionnaires in Russian football clubs was introduced in 2005 and has undergone four different formats since then.