Russian football chief lauds as satisfactory national team’s path to 2022 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian national football team showed satisfactory results during the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Alexander Dyukov, the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), said on Wednesday.

"We evaluate the team’s performance as satisfactory," Dyukov told a press conference following the RFU Executive Board’s meeting earlier in the day.

"We [Russia] ended up only with one point below the group’s winner and are very close to secure a spot in the World Championship," Dyukov said. "The qualifying stage is still in progress."

"We [RFU] can come up with our final evaluation only after it [the qualifying stage] is over," the RFU chief added.

The Russian national team finished the qualifying group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2nd place of Group H with 22 points after 10 matches, which saw the Russian squad proceeding to the playoffs, where they have another chance to qualify for the world’s major football event.

In order to qualify for next year’s championship in Qatar, Russia needs to defeat two of its playoff opponents.