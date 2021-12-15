Portugal’s coach Rui Vitoria parts ways with Russian football club Spartak Moscow

MOSCOW, December 15. TASS/. Rui Vitoria, the Portuguese head coach of Russian football club Spartak Moscow, has resigned from his post, the club’s press office announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"Rui Vitoria is leaving Spartak by mutual agreement with the club," the statement reads.

On May 24, Spartak Moscow FC’s press office announced that the club signed a contract with Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria, 51, for a two-year period.

Spartak Moscow FC is currently ranked 9th after 18 rounds of the current 2021/2022 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL) having chalked up 23 points.

"Rui Vitoria will be remembered in Spartak Moscow history as the manager who led us to the Europa League play-offs from first place," according to the statement. "Our club is thankful to Vitoria for this."

"At the same time, Spartak wants a different approach to elevate its position in the Russian Premier League and that’s why the changes are necessary," the club’s press office continued in its statement.

"These reasons made both sides search for a decision that would be appropriate for everybody," according to Spartak Moscow FC. "Vitoria's assistants Arnaldo Teixeira, Sergio Botelou, Luis Esteves and Walter Dias shall also be leaving our club."

"We would like to thank Rui and his staff for their exemplary professionalism and wish them good luck in their future careers," the club’s press service added.

Russian football club’s previous Head Coach Domenico Tedesco announced his decision in December 2020 to leave the Russian club before the end of the 2020/2021 national football season.

In September 2019, Tedesco was named the best coach of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The German-Italian football manager received the unanimous vote in his favor on behalf of the RPL representatives, sports experts from Russia’s Match-TV television channel and national football fans.

Throughout its almost century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC has been a 12-time USSR champion and ten-time champion of Russia. The club is the winner of numerous other awards and trophies. Spartak Moscow FC finished 2nd in the 2020/2021 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL).