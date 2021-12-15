China to provide access to social networks for 2022 Olympics participants — IOC

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing will offer access to all participants of the Winter Games to social network platforms, including Instagram and Twitter, which are currently blocked in China, the press office of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement to TASS.

China has blocked access to the world’s popular social network platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Telegram, as well as Google’ search engine.

"For the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, and consistent with the commitments made in the Host City Contract, the Organizing Committee will offer open Internet service for all accredited participants inside the closed loop system in key Olympic venues, including Olympic villages, competition and non-competition venues, as well as in contracted hotels, where Beijing 2022 WiFi will be available for all accredited participants with [their] own devices," the IOC press office told TASS.

"Anywhere within Beijing and Zhangjiakou city areas, open Internet service could also be accessed with Beijing 2022-provided SIM cards, that are purchased via Rate Card program," the statement added.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.