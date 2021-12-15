Russian Sports Ministry to render legal assistance to national athletes at 2022 Olympics

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. National athletes from Russia will be provided with the required legal assistance in case their rights are violated during the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday.

"An issue of the legal assistance in regard to our athletes is very important," Matytsin said, speaking during a round table discussion in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

"I guarantee that the Sports Ministry will be rendering its utmost support to protect interests of Russian athletes," the minister added.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.