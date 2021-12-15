Russian athletes must be extremely attentive in sphere of anti-doping rules, says minister

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian athletes should be extremely attentive to avoid the risk of any slight complaint on behalf of anti-doping bodies, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Wednesday.

"I must particularly stop at the issue of the anti-doping work," Matytsin said speaking during a round table discussion in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament. "We [Russia] are still under a close focus, although I would like to point out to our constructive and relaxed cooperation with the World Anti-Doping Agency [WADA]."

"However, we must be extremely attentive in regard to all corresponding issues to avoid the risk of any slight complaint," the sports minister added.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.