China to organize 2022 Winter Olympics at highest possible level, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 15. /TASS/. China will organize the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing at the highest possible level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I am sure that the upcoming Winter Games will be organized at the highest possible level. China is good at organizing such events," Putin said during his online talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.