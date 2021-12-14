Russian football authorities ink new contract with Beach Soccer Coach Likhachyov

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has prolonged its contract with Mikhail Likhachyov, the head coach of the Russian national team of beach soccer players, the press office of the RFU announced on Tuesday.

Likhachyov’s new contract has been extended until 2023, according to the RFU press service.

Head Coach Likhachyov is 43 years old and he has been at the helm of the Russian national beach soccer team since 2010.

The team, led by Likhachyov, won three gold and two bronze medals of the international world championships in addition to winning the European League for five times and harvested other trophies of international tournaments.

During the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which was hosted by the Russian capital of Moscow on August 19-29, hosts Russia won the biennial trophy with the final win over Japan (5-2).

On November 6, the Russian team won in the final match of the continental Beach Soccer Cup held in Dubai defeating the national team of Iran 3-2. Boris Nikonorov made a hat-trick for the Russian team, while Mohammad Mokhtari scored twice for Iran at that time.

2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia

A decision to award the Russian capital the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (the Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995, and Russia has never hosted this international biennial event. The Russian national beach soccer team previously won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).