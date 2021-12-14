Russian freestyle wrestler Baitsayev changes national affiliation joining Hungary

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia’s European champion in freestyle wrestling Vladislav Baitsayev has changed his sporting affiliation and joined the national team of Hungary, President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) Mikhail Mamiashvili told TASS on Tuesday.

Baitsayev, 31, is the winner of the 2018 European Championship in Kaspiysk (in the under-97kg category); as well as the silver medalist of the 2011 European Championship in Dortmund and the bronze medalist of the 2013 European Championship in Tbilisi (in the under-96kg weight category).

Competing in the under-125-kilogram weight category of the Russian Championship this year, Baitsayev failed to clear the opening round.

"Having followed all procedural norms and regulations, Baitsayev has officially joined the national team of Hungary," Mamiashvili said.

"We are very grateful to him for his decent representation of the Russian national team for so many years, but he has little chances of qualifying for the team again and this is why we opted to meet his request [for changing his national affiliation]," he continued.

Mamiashvili also noted that the RWF enjoys good relations with the Hungarian Wrestling Federation (HWF).

"This transfer to the Hungarian team [of Baitsayev] is not accidental because we enjoy warm relations [with the HWF]," the RWF chief said. "Vladislav [Baitsayev] has every chance of qualifying for the [2024] Olympics in Paris and we wish him success."

Baitsayev is also the winner of the 2018 Military World Championships in Moscow (in under-97kg category) and the bronze medalist of the 2019 Military World Games in Wuhan (under-97kg category).

Competing at the national level, the Russian wrestler is the gold medalist (2019), three-time silver medalist (2015, 2017 and 2018) and two-time bronze medalist (2014 and 2016) of the Russian Championships in the under-97kg weight category.