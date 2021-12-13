Russia lodges another compliant with FIS, ISU regarding Olympic qualifiers in US

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has filed another request with the International Skating Union (ISU) and the International Ski Federation (FIS) in regard to issues, which must be in place in terms of the national team’s participation during competitions on the territory of North America, the ROC press office said in a statement on Monday.

The ROC earlier called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Ski Federation (FIS) to strip the United States of its right to host the Olympic qualifying events because the Russian national team was barred to participate in them due to reasons beyond sports grounds.

"It is in the competence of relevant international federations and organizing committees to fulfill the task of providing access to tournaments to all athletes based on their equal rights," the statement quoted ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov as saying.

"This is why we have lodged another request with the ISU and the FIS asking them to provide explanations concerning measures, which are in force regarding competitions in the countries of North America," he noted.

"We have once again drew the attention of our colleagues to what we believe to be an alarming situation, when our speed skaters and freestyle skiers were barred from entering the United States in order to participate in the World Cup stages, which had the status of the qualifying tournaments for the 2022 Olympics," Pozdnyakov said.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.