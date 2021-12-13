World Triathlon slaps with sanctions Russian Triathlon Federation

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of the sport of triathlon, World Triathlon, has imposed a number of sanctions against the Russian Triathlon Federation (RTF) over reported multiple violations of anti-doping regulations, the press office of the international body said in a statement on Monday.

"World Triathlon’s Executive Board has decided to sanction the Russian Triathlon Federation due to the significant number of doping cases in Russia," the statement reads. "The sanction will be effective for one year, and World Triathlon will review quarterly that these measures are being followed."

The Executive Board of the international organization decreed that the RTF must sign an agreement with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) about the mandatory testing of all national triathletes and must also work out jointly with World Triathlon a plan on educational courses for all national athletes and their coaching staff in regard to anti-doping regulations.

"The Russian Triathlon Federation will reach an agreement with RUSADA to test all Russian athletes, especially all those athletes who will be competing internationally," according to the statement. "The Russian Triathlon Federation will, together with World Triathlon, create an education plan for Russian athletes and coaches in regard to doping issues."

World Triathlon also ruled that "The Russian Triathlon Federation will compensate and refund the prize monies previously awarded to the Russian triathletes sanctioned with doping offences."

"Russian Triathlon Federation officials must resign from any World Triathlon and European bodies for the period of one year," the statement continued. "The Russian Triathlon Federation cannot organize any World or European Triathlon events for one year (until the end of 2022)."

"The Russian National Federation is to reimburse World Triathlon for all costs (including but not limited to laboratory fees, hearing expenses and travel) related to any of the violations of the Anti-Doping Rules committed by their athletes and coaches," according to the World Triathlon Executive Board’s decision.

"World Triathlon is fully committed with the fight against any form of doping in the sport. As an unequivocal confirmation of its commitment to eradicating the use of prohibited substances and methods in triathlon, World Triathlon continues to commit time, effort, energy and a substantial budget to its anti-doping mission," the statement added.

Three Russian triathletes were earlier slapped with suspensions over doping abuse. They are Alexander Bryukhankov (three-year ban), Igor Polyansky (three-year ban) and Vladimir Turbayevsky (four-year ban).